The Presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu got a big boost yesterday.

Tinubu got a rousing reception at the National Assembly and an instant endorsement by the House of Representatives caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Senate promised to be with him.

Tinubu, a senator between 1992 and 1993, visited his former constituency to seek support for his bid to win the APC presidential ticket

Tinubu had visited traditional rulers in the Southwest, his geo-political zone and other parts of the country. The endorsement he received was overwhelming.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan told Tinubu: “Your Excellency, once again, all of us wish you well, wish you the best of luck, wish you success in this and in the affair of fighting for APC, to continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria, and justifiably so, Your Excellency, we are with you.”

In an overwhelming voice vote, the House of Representatives APC caucus said ‘aiyes’ to the ambition of the former Lagos State governor when House Leader Ado Doguwa, who is also the Leader of the party in the House, put the question to vote



https://thenationonlineng.net/senators-reps-pledge-support-for-presidential-aspirant-tinubu/

