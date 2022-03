Singer, Seyi Shay Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At Davido’s London Show (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Singer, Seyi Shay was at singer Davido’s London concert on Saturday night and showed off her growing baby bump, IGBERETV reports.

Seyi Shay is expecting her first child with her lover.



https://igberetvnews.com/1416056/singer-seyi-shay-shows-growing-baby-bump-davidos-london-show-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...