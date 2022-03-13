Share Your Favourite Christian Song

Music, without a doubt, plays a major role in Christian worship. For this reason, many Christians draw inspiration from the lyrics of popular Christian songs.

For me, here’s a short list of songs that help me enjoy a melodious Christian life.

Way Maker by Spinach
Miye Ruwe by Frank Edwards
Jesus Take a the Wheels by Carrie Underwood
Jesus at the Centre by Eben
Be Revealed by Elijah Oyelade
All that Matters by GUC
You Say by Lauren Daigle
Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Kirk Franklin

Share your favourite Christian song to inspire someone today.

