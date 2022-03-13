Music, without a doubt, plays a major role in Christian worship. For this reason, many Christians draw inspiration from the lyrics of popular Christian songs.

For me, here’s a short list of songs that help me enjoy a melodious Christian life.

Way Maker by Spinach

Miye Ruwe by Frank Edwards

Jesus Take a the Wheels by Carrie Underwood

Jesus at the Centre by Eben

Be Revealed by Elijah Oyelade

All that Matters by GUC

You Say by Lauren Daigle

Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Kirk Franklin

Share your favourite Christian song to inspire someone today.

