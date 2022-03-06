Share Your Favourite Scripture To Encourage Someone Today

For those of us who are not regular church goers, gather here and let’s learn the Bible from each other.

My favourite scripture is Romans 8:32

“He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (King James Version)

This scripture never fails to remind me of God’s unconditional love. When the days get dark, I open my Bible to this scripture to remind myself that God is always with me and He cares about me.

What’s your favourite Bible verse? Share with us so others can learn a thing or two.

