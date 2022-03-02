Share Your Train Ride Experience In Nigeria

This was my first time boarding a train ride and it was eventful yet awesome.

Many Nigerians have taken to using the railway service as against road trips(which is farther, fear of bandits, and bad roads).

For instance, from Abuja to Benin is 10-12hrs straight by road.

There are different railway stations in Nigeria and they ply several routes which includes:

1. Ujevwu-Itakpe.

2. Abeokuta-Ibadan

3. Lagos-Abeokuta

4. Lagos-Ibadan

5. Abuja-Kaduna

The Beginning:

There are two railway stations in Kogi State, Ajaokuta Railway station and Itakpe Railway station.

I boarded a bus from Abuja at Jabi Motorpark, I told the bus driver I was going to Itakpe Railway station but he dropped me at Ajaokuta Railway Station instead.

From Abuja to Itakpe is 3hrs, the price is 3,500-4k.

From Abuja to Ajaokuta is 5hrs. The driver collected 2,500 from me.

So, choose your poison. I prefer anyone drops at Itakpe Railway Station though (because it’s the last and most important bus stop).

*****************************************

The train leaves twice in a day, morning and afternoon and so I had missed the morning train, and so I waited for the afternoon train.

Morning train leaves Itakpe at 8:30am while that at Ajaokuta is 9:23am.

Afternoon train leaves Itakpe at 2:45pm, that of Ajaokuta is 3:38pm.

Tickets are sold 20-30mins to the train arrival at Ajaokuta Railway station.

There are two types of tickets sold here.

1. First class- N5,500.

2. Economy class- N3000.

I boarded the First Class coach because I wanted comfort and less noise.

From Ajaokuta to Agbor is 3hrs and so I got to Agbor at 6:30pm(instead of 6:12pm) because there was delay at the earliest train station in Uromi.

I boarded a bus at Agbor Railway Station to Benin for N2,000 and I arrived safely home and dry.

Share your train ride experience here, whether Ujevwu-Itakpe, Abeokuta-Ibadan, Lagos-Abeokuta, Lagos-Ibadan, or Abuja-Kaduna.

Pic 1: Train station at Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Pic 2-3: Waiting area of passengers. These passengers were very tired. Some of them like me missed their morning train ride.

Pic 4: Arrival of morning train passengers who want to board vehicle to Abuja.

