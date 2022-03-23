Shawarma Is Causing Prolonged Erection In Ibadan – Dr Cries Out

A doctor on twitter with the name The Bearded_Dr_Sina has called for food inspection agents to investigate the Shawarma that is sold in Ibadan that’s causing prolonged erection in men, according to him two cases have already been reported:
This Shawarma causing erection thing needs to be looked into
Another man just called in that he is having erections after eating Shawarma that’s not going down for 1 hour.
What are Shawarma sellers putting inside?
2 cases of Prolonged erection after eating Shawarma in 24 hours
Please who has a link to any food inspection agency
it will be good for them to investigate what is in the content of some road side shawarma in Ibadan
If food vendors are lacing food with drugs or sex enhancement pills. that is illegal
this needs to be investigated.
