She Can’t Marry A Barber

My fellow nairalanders help me out on this. My immediate elder sister said she can’t marry the guy she’s dating.

The guy is a successful barber. I love the guy because he seem responsible and well cultured. From the looks of things, he will make a good husband for her.

But my sister shook the whole house yesterday when the supposed barber proposed to her, She outrightly rejected the guy because of his profession.

She’s in her mid 20s. Please what should we do? She’s getting older but she seems not to realise.

The guy called me this morning and pleaded with me to talk to her. What will I say to her, now?

A wider view will be much appreciated.

