She Tried To Hook Him With Pregnancy But She Got This In Return

They were both in the same university,the same level and the same class.

This guy happened to be in a relationship with someone else, but when he set his eyes on this other bae, he gave up the relationship and started dating this new girl.

Everything seems to be moving really fast they were already in final year in school, they seem to be in love with each other, she really wanted to be engaged in her final year, you know how it feels when you graduate with a husband and a certificate that was her goal.

Oh boy watsaap. … this dude wasn’t making any move towards engagement because he likes to do things on his terms, he felt he wasn’t ready for that sort of commitment.

Months rolled by, and nothing happened except the usual hangout, chit chat, partying, so she got an idea to get pregnant for this dude which she did. Little did she know that that was her undoing because he was already making plans to leave the country which he did two months into her pregnancy to get his master’s.

The baby has long been born he is not back and not even talking about anything of such.

What can she do.

Lovey Dovey.

By Gloria Wisdom Isheke

