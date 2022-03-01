Sheriff Abdulrazak: This 10-Year-Old Boy Is Missing In Kano (Pictured)

Please help me find my boy. His name is Sheriff Abdulrazak. He is 10 years old. He was last seen on 28/02/2022 at about 8:30pm in Haye layout Hotoro North Kano state. Anyone with useful information should please contact 08068105308 or report to the nearest police station.

Thank you.

