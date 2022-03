Pls I need your advice. I am loosing it and I need your advice.

I have 7m cash at hand .should I relocate or build a house with it?

I have a land in ikorodu and ijoko axis with foundation done .

As per relocating,I dont want to go through study route.i dont think I can couple with work and schooling.

Pls advice me

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...