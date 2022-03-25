Simon Ekpa Condemns Soludo’s Directive Against Sit At Home Order

See previous thread here: Governor Soludo Moves To End Monday Sit At Home Order In Anambra

A factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa has condemned Governor Soludo’s directive against Monday sit-at-home order.

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Soludo’s directive to civil servant in Anambra is dead on arrival, he should ask other Governors.
Obiano went to the street as a towncryer to no avail. We are warning Soludo not to use his overzealousness to endanger the live of our women & children as the DSS are killing them.

https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1507376589121675267

