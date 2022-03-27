Simon Ekpa Declares Sit At Home Across Eastern Nigeria Tomorrow

The leader of the Autopiloters faction of Ipob, Simon Ekpa, has declared a sit at home civil disobedience protest tomorrow across Eastern Nigeria. During his broadcast this evening he declared that the only thing that can stop the sit at home protest is the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

He stated that Governor Soludo is an ordinary criminal and that he cannot stop the sit at home protest. He said that there’s no difference between Governor Soludo and Hushpuppi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu1I3FoZvBQ

https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1508145813188640770

