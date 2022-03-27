Sit-At-Home: Anambra People Dare Simeon Ekpa For Threatening Them And Soludo

This was the post by the Finland IPOB member that infuriated ndi Anambra. Simeon Ekpa threatened the good people of Anambra if they flout Monday’s sit at home and dared Soludo. But in what seemed like a rage of anger Anambrarians gave him a serious warning and had his account reported on Twitter.

Anambra pple are no longer smiling with terrorists and they fully back their new Governor.

Below are screenshots of post by Simon Ekpa and comments that followed.

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7050066/simon-ekpa-declares-sit-home

