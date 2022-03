The threat by the unknown gunmen as seen in different letters sent last week has taken effect and consequently halted activities in various parts of the south east especially Imo state.

The ever busy roads and junctions in Owerri are now scarcely occupied and both vehicular and automobile movements are limited.

Pictures below are from the ever busy MCC Junction that now looks deserted apart from few half open shops, vehicles and humans brave enough to move around.

Mods pls approve for front page

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...