Sky TV Reporters Covering The War In Kyiv Come Under Heavy Gunfire (Video)

A team of Sky News journalists came under fire while reporting in Kyiv this week – with one reporter and one camera operator both being hit by bullets.

The team, who were in a car, were out reporting on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine when they heard gunfire, shortly before the car was peppered with shots.

In shocking footage, bullets rain down on the car causing the windscreen to break – amid the chaos the team shout to the shooters that they are journalists.

Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was hit in the lower back by a bullet, while camera operator Richie Mockler was hit twice – thankfully, the shots were stopped by his body armour.

Speaking about the attack, Ramsay said: “The first round cracked the windscreen… Camera operator Richie Mockler huddled into the front passenger footwell. Then we were under full attack.

“Bullets cascaded through the whole of the car… the steering wheel and dashboard had disintegrated. I do recall wondering if my death was going to be painful.”

He went on: “Richie was shouting to me, but I can’t really remember much.

“I do recall wondering if my death was going to be painful.

“And then I was hit in the lower back. “I’ve been hit!” I shouted.”

Incredibly, Ramsay said the shot ‘didn’t hurt that bad’, and he was still able to get out of the car and make a run for it.

Fortunately, the whole team were able to flee the vehicle and run to a nearby factory for safety, before later being rescued by Ukrainian police.

Ramsay said the team were later told they had been ‘ ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad’. He added: “It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car – they didn’t miss.”

He also credited his protective gear with saving life, explaining: “My armour and helmet almost certainly saved me.”

The team are now safely back in the UK.



