Small Scale Business Owners Hail Onyekachi Christian As ‘Champion Of Philanthropy’

Onyekachi Christian Humphrey An Embodiment Of Kindness, Champion Of Philanthropy — Group

A entrepreneurial group, Federation of Small Scale Business Owners, FSSBO, Ideato local government chapter Imo State has extolled a business mogul and philanthropist, Onyekachi Christian Humphrey for being a leading light in the advancement of good life for his people.

The group while describing Mr. Humphrey as the perfect specimen of selfless community service commended him for raising the bar humanitarian gesture and empowerment, adding that he has brought hope to many and revived their dreams.

In a release obtained by our correspondents on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the group in Ideato North, Chief Emeka Nwankwo said through the good heart of Mr. Humphrey, the founder of Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation, many members of FSSBO have seen the ray of light to meet their personal obligations and cater for their families.

He noted that small scale business is the lubricant of the nation’s economy, adding that Mr. Humphrey, an Ndiuche Arondizuogu born graduate of Business Management has through his foundation massively contributed to the growth of the economy as a private individual by offering business grants to members of FSSBO and other indigenes of the local government to enhance their living standard.

He said, “At a point when there is a frantic search for credible men and women of good heart, people of good character and kind heart, those who are ready to give their all for the good of their community, the likes of Onyekachi Christian Humphrey easily come to mind.

“He is a pure definition of humility and down-to-earth. This has indeed given him a divine elevation, positioning him as the bearer of hope for many and a source of smile.

“His brand of humanitarian gesture is such that its impact is visible and touches the lives of the beneficiaries.

“He knows no boundary and recognizes not any religious or ethnic barrier in extending his arms of good gesture.

“We cannot thank him enough for being a good friend of our great body. In due time, we shall show appreciation for all what he has done for us” he said.

Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation is one of the most outstanding non-governmental organisations in the country that has brought succor to the desolate.

The foundation leads projects to empower youths, providing emergency foods, water, aid for widows, orphans, children and homeless.

Its core objective is to reduce poverty in the grass-root and give the people a reason to live.

