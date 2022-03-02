Small-Sized Guinean Singer, Grand P, Proposes To His Massively Curvy Ivorian Lover

Guinean singer, Grand P, proposes to his Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.

He bent the knee and popped the question.

She accepted.

See love.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CamTyTKMRMW/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihx8Xmm_Abg

