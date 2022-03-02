Smouldering Russian Convoy Blitzed To Ashes By Ukrainian Resistance (Pictures)

CHARRED WRECKS: Incredible Photos Show Smouldering Russian Convoy Blitzed To Ashes By Ukrainian Resistance As Putin’s Kyiv Siege Stalls.

CHILLING images show a smouldering Russian convoy of tanks blitzed to ashes by the heroic Ukrainian resistance on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The biggest war in Europe since World War 2 has now been raging for seven days – but Vladimir Putin’s advance towards the capital Kyiv appears to have stalled as brave Ukrainians fight back.

Eerie pictures from the town of Bucha – just 20 miles from the capital – revealed the mangled wreckage of Russian tanks and military equipment after one of the most brutal firefights of the war so far.

Footage showed the column of Russian tanks rolling into the town, near the Gostomel airbase, on Sunday afternoon before the convoy was shot down and destroyed.

Military experts said the Russians were likely wiped out by Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes.

Heroic locals also banded together to help fight the invaders – with some reportedly chucking Molotov cocktails at enemy vehicles.

The intense fighting left a trail of devastating destruction as chilling pictures showed a heap of smouldering military vehicles and scorched debris strewn across the streets.

Eanatolii Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, celebrated the heroic defeat even as he assessed the damage to the town.

He reportedly said: “The armed forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy’s column…

“These are the results of their invasion and the work of our armed forces.

“Unfortunately, the private sector [houses] also received damage, but we will rebuild. Wishing health to our armed forces who have worked very well. Everything will be Ukraine.”

Zelenksy said 6,000 Russian troops have now been killed in the first six days of fighting.

US defence officials said morale is flagging in some Russian units – and some of Putin’s forces have surrendered in Ukraine without a fight.

Although the world’s eyes remain on the massed 40-mile long Russian convoy outside Kyiv, the same official was quoted as saying Putin’s onslaught on the capital has stalled.

Military expert Dr Jack Watling said there is evidence of low morale among the Russian troops – citing lost and confused units, and their surprise at coming under fire from Ukrainians.

He told the BBC: “We have heard reports of them damaging their own equipment because they don’t want to go in to fight.”

And residents have armed themselves with guns and Molotov cocktails as they prepared for what could be a prolonged siege.

Makeshift barricades of tyres, trucks and wheelie bins have been erected ahead of the defence of Kyiv.

Signs appeared in the capital which read: “Russian soldier, go to f***”.

Others said “Putin is lost” and “the entire world is with Ukraine”.

But Ukraine can expect further bloodshed today after Putin warned residents of the capital to leave ahead of “high precision strikes”.

Russian forces are believed to be aiming to seize the capital to topple the government led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fears are spreading that Russia will turn to more indiscriminate bombing in a bid to weaken the Ukrainian resolve.

And in a thinly veiled threat to Nato today, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov a third world war “would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive”.

The Sun

