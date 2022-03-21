Solar Engineering Or Telecoms Engineering

Good day great Nairalanders,

Please I need your advice on this.

After years of searching for a job as an Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate, I finally got an internship role in a telecoms company that is basically into power in telecoms.

Now, my internship is about coming to an end, and I’m not too sure of retainment (even if I’m retained, power isn’t really my passion). So I’m looking for a training/certification that I can do that will enable me get a better job as soon as I’m done with the internship.

After some research and deep self examination, two programs in different sectors standout to me. They are;

I. Solar PV Engineering, and

II. BTS/BSS FM engineering (telecoms)

I want to do the the solar training cos renewable energy has always been my passion from school days and I see it as an emerging industry that is going to hit big in the near future, hence I want to be part of it.

I choose the telecoms cos each time I see those equipments on site, they always arouse my curiosity. I want to know more about what they do and how to install and configure them. Also the telecommunications industry is huge, so I feel there are more jobs here.

Which of these two do you think I should go for and why?

Which do you think can help me get a job easily?

And which sector do you think pays better?

I will truly appreciate your advice as you help a poor brother beat unemployment and poverty.

