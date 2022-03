https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fQ0RxnWPSI

A video of a Nigerian soldier praying to God as he walked alone in the bush has been shared online, IgbereTV reports.

In the video, the uniformed soldier who looked terrified stated that his colleagues ran away, leaving him alone in the bush. It appears they suffered an attack from terrorists before fleeing to different directions.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbvImCfAxtF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...