Soldier Cries And Begs After His Superior Caught Him Collecting Bribe (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLNV6ek1xF4

Salemgists sighted a video of a Nigerian Army Special Forces personnel weeping and begging for forgiveness after he was caught collecting bribe.

The yet-to-be named officer was caught while soliciting bribe from motorists. He was spotted in the video begging for forgiveness as his superior ordered him to surrender the bribe collected.

The officer who stated that he has been in the Army for 31 years begged to the extent that he went on his knees.



