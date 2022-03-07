Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Shoots Colleague In Borno

Yahaya Ibrahim, an aggrieved soldier fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East has opened fire on his colleague, Abubakar Mohammed.

Ibrahim with army number 18NA/77/0725 was said to have suddenly cocked his rifle and shot Mohammed (96NA/ 42/4975) in the shoulder from behind.

The incident happened at a military base on Borno during the weekend.

The victim is said to be receiving treatment at the 7 Division Military Hospital, Maiduguri.

There have been public concerns recently over the state of mental health of Nigerian soldiers, particular the ones fighting insurgency in the North-East.

In April 2021, Kila Jima, a corporal in the Army’s 152 Battalion, Banki, Borno State killed himself.

In March 2021, a soldier, Bello Useni, with the Nigerian Army School of Armour in Bauchi killed himself.

In September 2020, a lance corporal attached to the Army’s 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state, committed suicide at his duty post.

In July 2020, a soldier in the Army’s 202 battalion in Bama, Borno State, killed a lieutenant who did not give him pass to visit his family.

In 2019, a soldier hanged himself in Abuja. And in 2017, another soldier committed suicide after killing his superior officer.

The recurring nature of such incidences has raised concerns about whether soldiers fighting Book Haram are receiving adequate mental and psychological treatment.

Some of the soldiers have in the past complained about poor welfare, overstaying in the region and abysmal treatment by the military hierarchy.

They said they were battling with depression and post-traumatic disorder because the authorities refused to carry out a rotation.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/07/breaking-soldier-fighting-boko-haram-terrorists-shoots-colleague-borno

