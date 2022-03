Barely twelve days after his inauguration, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed twenty (20) commissioners that will work with him in the state.

Soludo made the appointment on Tuesday. The list which surfaced on the internet has twenty names and their respective designations.

Soludo succeeded Chief Willie Obiano, Akpokughe dike Umuleri.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/breaking-soludo-appoints-20-commissioners/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...