Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has banned the collection of revenue by touts in markets and parks across the state.

Mr Soludo announced the ban on Thursday, immediately after being sworn-in as governor at the government house in Awka, the state capital.

He said for the state to move forward, many unproductive systems will be scrapped.

“As a new order, many unproductive system will give way,” the new governor said. “There will be new and better ways of managing our parks, managing our markets, different and better ways of collecting government revenues, managing waste and general service delivery to citizens.

“We must, ladies and gentlemen, rid Onitsha and all our roads and markets of touts and make Anambra a pleasurable experience.

“Today, I will sign an executive order to suspend all revenue contracts operating in the parks, markets an roads until we put in place a new system within the next four weeks.”

He said as from March 18, 2022 no one should pay cash as revenue to the government in the parks, markets and roads.

“Market unions must also stop harassing the customers,” he added.

He said his administration will provide alternative opportunities to the revenue touts as the new directive may be unpopular for those benefiting from the existing system.



https://todaypoliticsng.com/soludo-bans-touts-from-collecting-revenue-at-anambra-markets-parks/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...