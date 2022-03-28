‘Soludo: Finally Sanity Restored Back To Onitsha! My Observation’

I went to Asaba today from Awka (where I reside even tho I’m from onitsha) to my greatest surprise, I saw something I’ve never seen in my life before since I was born.

no single Agboro in upper iweka not even a single one.

From MCC Junction down to Onitsha South motor park to Nitel, Izuchukwu, Lagos line, binin park etc. no single agbero not even those legit ones selling tickets to keke people.

I carefully observed Keke people, they’ll just load and leave ( I guess they’re enjoying it)

Places like under the fly over those Lorry revenue people stays (you should know this place if you’re conversant with upper iweka) no single agboro.

I was marveled but also delighted.

down to bridge head same thing.

I guess he has been personally planning this even before he became governor.

I heard that they’re inventing new ways to collect revenues from road transports through digital means with a simple ussd or bank payments.

it’ll be a rigorous task which will need to be enforced too.

but this is a nice start altogether.

Too early to judge but from things, I think Anambra people really hit jackpot on Soludo.

wishing him the best.

God bless Anambra obodo oma

God bless umu igbo

