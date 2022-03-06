Soludo Receives Anambra 2022 Transition Committee Report Ahead Of Inauguration

The Dr Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili led transition committee for Prof Chukwuma Soludo(CFR) administration has concluded and delivered their report over the weekend.

The Committee which came on board January 20th, 2022 was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a seamless and smooth transition from the Obiano led outgoing government to a new and incoming Soludo administration.

Receiving the report, the Governor-Elect thanked Dr Oby and her team for a job well done and their immense contribution to the success of the event.

He reassured his manifesto and vision of building a smart, livable and prosperous homeland which was his promise to Ndi Anambra.

#Countdown.

#SoludoSolution.

#March17Inauguration.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...