Soludo Submits Anambra State’s “VISION-2070” Perspective Development Plan (Pictures)

This afternoon, in the company of some members of the Anambra Vision 2070 Committee, I submitted the final document of the State’s 50-year Perspective Development Plan to His Excellency, Chief Willie M. Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

Two (2) years ago, precisely in November, 2019, Governor Obiano thoughtfully commissioned this project to draft for ndị Anambra a development plan by and for themselves. This is one unique point of this effort, we strived to secure the imprimatur of every segment of Ndị Anambra. And today, I can boldly say that the Anambra Vision 2070 document is a development plan by the people to the Government. Of course, successive administrations would find this a veritable tool across sectors.

While at this, I worked with a team of dedicated members who worked assiduously to ensure the success we today celebrate. I wish to particularly honour the memory of Chief Oscar Onwudiwe, who transitted to the great beyond in the active service of this committee. May his soul continue to rest in peace. Amen.

Congratulations ndị Anambra! God bless us all Immensely.

CC. Soludo

