Soludo Takes Over ‘Office Of Wife Of The Governor’ Building, Removes Signpost (Pics)

Since the day of its inauguration last week Thursday, the current administration in Anambra State, led by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has, expectedly, continued to work, innovate and facilitate some changes in the system of governance.

The wave of change has also, blown to the Office of the First Lady of the state, popularly known as the Office of the Wife of the Governor.

It was observed on Friday that the structure of the office, located at the left-hand side of the entrance gate of the Government House in Awka, has begun to receive the Soludo Effect, as painters were seen, cleaning off the inscription “Office of Wife of the Governor” boldly written on the building.

As at the time of the press, the cynosural building currently stands with its former inscription completely erased and it’s former workers assigned to other ministries in the state, heralding the abolishment of the Office of the Wife of the Governor, by the current administration.

Some of the passersby who witnessed the annihilation process tagged it one of Governor Soludo’s strategy towards cutting down spendings and cost of governance, as well as actualising his resolve and promise on prudent management of the state’s resources.

Recall that the Office was in existence and in operation throughout the last eight years of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, as was boldly occupied by the immediate-past First Lady of the state, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, with its own funding mechanism and impacts.

The building was, however, not designated as the Office of the Wife of the Governor during the administrations of former Governors Chris Ngige and Peter Obi, until the arrival of Chief Willie Obiano who assigned it to his wife who designated it as such.

Speculations therefore abound that the current administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo may not tow his predecessor’s footsteps as he made no mention of First Lady or Governor’s Wife in his Inaugural Address last week Thursday.

It is, however, at this time, still sketchy what the building would be used for by this current administration.

