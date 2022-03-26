Soludo Visits Ekwulobia Prison, Promises Speedy Dispensation Of Justice

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo promises speedy dispensation of justice while addressing inmates at the Ekwulobia Custodial Centre in Aguata.

Yesterday, I visited Ekwulobia Prison after my thanksgiving mass.

During my visit, I walked around the prison facility to see its present condition and I had a chat with the prisoners and the wardens and I assured them there will be a new system that will be set up. https:///t9PlO7ByUw

