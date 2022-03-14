‘Someone Said I Look Like A Teenager, But I’m 27’ (Pictures)

I believe the secret is working out, eating right, having enough sleep, surrounding yourself with positivity, and loving yourself.

I see guys claim they don’t give a damn about hitting the gym, that all they care about is making money.

F&ck it!

Working out wouldn’t stop you from making money. Don’t use that as an excuse. If anything, the clarity of mind after a workout will give you the confidence.

I’m a testimony.

Take your health very seriously. Work out, eat right, have enough sleep.

Your future self will thank you.

Health is wealth.

You’re free to crush tho

PS: NL males who are easily intimidated or prone to envy, you’re free to leave your comment

