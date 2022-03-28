Someone’s Soul Spiritually Tied Down Using An Agama Lizard (Photo)

Due to line of my profession, I went for a resolution meeting btw a wealthy family members today. Then, i was shown some apartments occupied illegally by some talents. I felt lik avin a vis-à-vis interaction wit d talents in view of enlightening them d punishment of occupying some1’s property without his/her consent. When i banged into 1 of d rooms, i meet 2 ladies, btw age 35-40. I interrogated them that on whose authority are they occupying d property? She was abt given an answer, when i saw a cage from afar, i moved closer and was shocked to see a life Agama lizard, tied wit rope by d waist as to restrict it movement inside same cage. That’s double punishment, as in, been locked and tied at same time inside d cage.

At this point, i question the both ladies. I said i am a yoruba boy and understand what that means, but i want them to enlighten me further, the reason they tied an Agama Lizard in a cage, is that not cruelty? The woman was just looking up and down, then i requested she free the innocent Lizard, she said “Never”, not in a life time and there are consequences if she dares try it, instead, she will rather vacate the building with her Lizard. When i see that the arguments was creating a scene, i snapped the Cage of the Agama Lizard and take my leave.

At this point, an old woman came and said to me, Alagba (young man)!! that Lizard is representing a soul and that soul is somewhere suffering now, maybe he/she is seriously sicked now and can’t move an inch or the person might be working hard to meet day ends and night needs without seeing any proceed or progress. I felt touched to my soul, I only wish i could help the poor Lizard but what do I know, what can i do? I fear nothing at all. Like i always said, i am bigger than any evil plan against me, I am an idol of my own home, infact when alone, i get scared of myself. Take it or leave it. The picture is at the next slide for ur consumption. Take a look gentle and be careful in life.

What can you say about this? Lalasticlala, Seun, Mynd44 and other moderators, pls help push this to FP.

