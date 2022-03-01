Somolu LG Chair, Hon Dullar loses mom

The chairman Somolu Local Government, Honorable Abdul Hameed Salawu popularly known as ‘Dullar’ lost his mother in the early hours of yesterday. The woman is the founder/owner of the popular Equal Rights Restaurant in Ojodu-Berger. She has been buried according to muslim rites.

The news of Madam Equal Rights Restaurant death was confirmed when GISTMASTER.COM visited the restaurant. The canteen located on Oremeta street,Ojodu was closed. A staff told us they didn’t open because of what happened. It is a mark of respect for the owner.

At the grand opening of Equal Rights restaurant about two years ago, the political structure of ruling APC party especially in Somolu area of Lagos and it environs were well represented. ‘Dullar’ led a power team to the grand opening in Ojodu.

–Niyi Tabiti

