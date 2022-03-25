South African Dollar Millionaire Boasts He Will Defeat Reno Omokri to Win Business Insider Award

The Business Insider Africa Awards 2022 event is here!

The Business Insider Africa Awards aim to recognise outstanding business leaders across Sub-Saharan Africa who have been instrumental to the growth and advancement of the region’s economic landscape.

For Business Influencer of the Year, three Nigerians made the shortlist. Dr Ola Brown who is Co-founder of Flying Doctora Nigeria, Tony Elumelu – Chairman of Heirs Holdings, and bestselling Author Reno Omokri.

Omokri is presently slugging it out with South African dollar Millionaire, Vusi Thembekwayo, who boasted on Twitter that he will defeat Reno and bring the award to South Africa. Vusi is presently throwing in massive campaign to grab the Prize.

Nigerians should push in votes for Reno Omokri and other Nigerians to bask the Prize.

Source: https://africa.businessinsider.com/awards/business-influencer-of-the-year/ydmv0wz

