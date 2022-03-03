South African Woman Murdered By Her Boyfriend Who Accused Her Of Cheating (Pics)

A 45-year-old man identified as Juta Mosadi, is expected to re-appear in the Luhurutshe Magistrates’ Court, South Africa, on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, in connection with the alleged murder of his 33-year-old girlfriend.

According to a statement by police spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, the boyfriend had an argument with the girlfriend at their residential place at Dinokana, Lehurutshe outside Zeerust.

It is alleged that the boyfriend was accusing the victim of cheating. On Thursday night, 24 February 2022, the suspect drove with the victim claiming that they were going to buy take away food, whilst they left their four kids at home.

Furthermore the suspect took the victim to the bushes and allegedly assaulted her at about 22:00, until she became unconscious, thereafter he took her back to the house.

It is alleged that the suspect started panicking when the victim did not respond to him and alerted the victim’s mother.

The victim was transported to a local clinic, where she was certified dead on arrival. Consequently, Mosadi was arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 February 2022, for his first court appearance.

