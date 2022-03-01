Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has officially declared to run for President in 2023.

Sowore is expected to contest on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

He was the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

“SOWORE FOR President,” the activist posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sowore had last week said he would make his 2023 presidential declaration in March.

He had also accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led government of arresting him and filing new charges against him to stop his declaration.

A team of armed policemen who laid siege to the entrance of the Court of Appeal in Abuja had last Thursday arrested Sowore over a frivolous petition by a former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko.

He was taken to the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, otherwise known as Abattoir, located at Guzape.

Speaking after his release, the activist said he was optimistic about becoming the next president of the country and not being threatened by anyone.

“I knew this is what’s going to happen and I’m not surprised that that’s what they did. But when we got here, I made it clear to everybody, all of the police officers involved that I can’t write any statement and I won’t accept any kind of bail condition attached to my release,” he had said.

“They took me to their detention, when they were tired; they came and call me that I should be going home. So I’m heading home now, no reason to worry, we know why this is happening, they are afraid of the future, they are afraid Sowore will declare very soon and become the president of Nigeria; you can’t stop me.”



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/01/breaking-sowore-declares-run-nigerian-president-2023

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...