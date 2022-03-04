Stanbic IBTC Or MTN Nigeria For A Graduate Trainee?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I have a friend who presently works as a graduate trainee in Stanbic IBTC Bank. He recently got an offer with MTN Nigeria as a graduate trainee too. Does MTN Nigeria have a better career prospect than Stanbic IBTC?

Note: Stanbic IBTC pay is higher.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: