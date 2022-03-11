“Stolen Vehicle: Please My Toyota Camry Was Stolen Yesterday In Lagos”

Good morning everyone.

My car was stolen yesterday (Thursday 10th of March 2022)

2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Color: Blue

VIN: JTNBB46K973022389

Name of Owner: Oluwasuyi Oluwafemi Dare

Reg number: Lagos State JJJ612GT

The car was stolen by one of the staffs at a car wash around Mobil Filling Station Abijo (along Lekki-Epe Expressway and close to Destiny Homes Estate Abijo). This happened in the evening.

Pls anywhere you see this car, pls notify either of these numbers: 0908 880 9007 or 0806 034 1691 or the nearest police station.

Thank you

