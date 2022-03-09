Sunday Igboho: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now – Ohanaeze Begs Buhari FG

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the Federal Government to toe the path of the Benin Republic by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

DAILY POST had reported that Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho was released on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, said it was now time for the Nigerian Government to heed its call for Kanu’s release.

In a statement by the President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he said the continuous detention of the IPOB leader was not in anyone’s interest.

Okwu added that for there to be peace in the South-East, “the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government should play the role of a father by freeing Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

“We have said it time without number that the incarceration of Kanu was adding to the insecurity headache plaguing the nation, and the only way out was a political solution.

“The current unrest in the South-East should be a source of concern to everyone and the solution lies largely in the release of Kanu.

“It is, therefore, necessary at this point that the government releases him and enter a negotiation table with the Igbo youths who feel marginalized and sidelined in the scheme of things.”

He urged Igbo leaders to continue an interface with the Government for Kanu’s release as quickly as possible.

The OYC President said, “We appreciate the efforts of the Igbo leaders, especially members of the National Assembly. We urge them not to relent until Kanu is granted air of freedom.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/Sunday-Igboho-Release-Nnamdi-Kanu-now-Ohanaeze-begs-Buhari-Govt

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...