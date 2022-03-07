Popular activist, Sunday Igboho has been released.

According to Maxwell Adeleye, a spokesman for Igboho, the Yoruba separatist has been set free from the custody of Benin Republic authorities.

In a statement on Facebook on Monday morning, Adeleye wrote: “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.”

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-sunday-igboho-released-from-benin-prison/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...