Sunday Igboho Speaks Against 3rd World War After Release From Detention (Video)

Sunday Igboho Speaks Against Third World War After His Release From Detention (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IPTajdvhRc

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has warned against another world war, IGBERETV reports.

The Oduduwa Republic pioneer spoke in a video which surfaced after he was released on Monday by the Government of Republic of Benin, after about 231 days in detention.

In the video, Igboho was seen discussing the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

He said, “Let’s hope that this Ukraine crisis won’t lead to a third world war. May God not let us witness war in the world”.

Igboho, who was arrested in Benin’s capital, Cotonou on accusations of “criminal association”, in July 2, 2021, was released on Monday to attend to his health.

Igboho’s lawyer had stated that the embattled Yoruba activist will not be allowed back to Nigeria until the completion of his case.



https://igberetvnews.com/1416293/sunday-igboho-speaks-third-world-war-release-detention-photo-video/

