Sunday Oliseh And Other Top Coaches Apply For Rwanda National Team Job

Africa: Top coaches apply for Rwanda national team job

A host of coaches have tended in their application for the vacant Rwanda national team coaching job.

The East African country failed to renew the contract of Vincent Mashami which ended last month and they are now in the market for a new trainer.

According to the country’s biggest news portal Newtimes, former Malian coach Alain Giresse, ex DR. Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Kenya coach Sebastien Migne, Sunday Oliseh and a couple of big names have sent their application.

Rwanda’s first and only participation in the AFCON was in 2004 in Tunisia and the first task of the new coach is to help the country make it to Ivory Coast next year.



