The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces described Sunday as “a difficult time” for the military, saying Russian troops “continue shelling in almost all directions”.

In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.



https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukrainian-military-says-sunday-was-difficult-its-forces-2022-02-27/

