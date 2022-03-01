Sunny Ojeagbase: Akin Alabi Mourns Death Of Comolete Sports Founder

I am so sad to hear the passing of my mentor, Dr Sunny Emmanuel Ojeagbase. The man that taught me marketing and how to build small and medium scale businesses. Thanks for all you have done sir, including writing the forward of my book, How To Sell To Nigerians. RIP �

https://twitter.com/akinalabi/status/1498373165088710656?t=QjINiiX2OqG6C1Tkf0L_5w&s=19

