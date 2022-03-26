‘Super Chickens’: Actor John Dumelo Mocks Nigeria After The Match Ended In A Deadlock

John Dumelo has taken to Instagram to mock Nigeria’s Super Eagles after their match with Ghana ended in a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their World Cup playoff in Kumasi.

Ahead of the match, Dumelo had said he would trek barefoot from Accra in Ghana to Lagos, Nigeria, if the SuperEagles win.

Immediately after the match ended in 0-0, he took to Instagram to write:

“Dear Super Chickens I was very confident you won’t win this game but before you leave for N’ja I have gingers in my farm for you…yours truly John Dumelo son of Likpe”

Source : John Dumelo’s Instagram handle

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbisyUpA2xf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

