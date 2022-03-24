Super Eagles Pretend To Be Big Boys, But They’re Our Little Babies – Ghana FA

Ghana Vs Nigeria: Nigeria Pretend To Be Big Boys, But They’re Our Little Babies – Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association has described Nigeria as “little babies” who pretend to be big boys ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between both countries on Friday, 25th March, 2022, IgbereTV reports.

In an interview ahead of the crucial match, GFA president, Kurt Okraku, said his team will come out victorious.

Okraku says the Black Stars must stand up and be counted.

“It’s that time of the year where every Ghanaian will have to stand up and be counted. It’s that time of the year where our country’s pride is at stake,” Okraku told Joy Sports.

“It’s that time of the year where Ghana must be at the Mundial, but before we do that, we have a common foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They come across as our little babies, but they pretend to be the big boys.”

The second leg of the match will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

The statement by the GFA president comes after Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, said the Super Eagles “will beat the sh*t” out of Ghana.

“We’re not going to play a draw in Ghana, honestly. We’ll beat the sh*t out of them,” Dare said in a video that has gone viral.

“These guys should just go out, there’s insurance to their next match. There’s insurance there and there’s insurance here.”



