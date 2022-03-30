Super Eagles: Troost Ekong Apologizes On Behalf Of The Team

Super Eagles Vice Captain, Troost Ekong has apologized on behalf of the team.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologize for not securing the World Cup ticket.

Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.

First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take full responsibility as a group.

We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF president who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.

A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...