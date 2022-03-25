Support Groups Obtain ₦40 Million PDP Presidential Form For Anyim Pius Anyim (Pics)

Say Nigeria………….Say Anyim

A coalition of about 350 groups who stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, to purchase the expression of interest and presidential nomination forms for former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said they took the action because of their unshaken confidence in his ability to govern the country.

Addressing journalists after picking the forms, Comrade Mayor Samuel, who read a statement on their behalf, said the recent experiences of Nigerians in the hands of the present government have shaken their belief in the country, saying that it would require an individual of the competence of the former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) to restore citizens’ faith in the country.

The Coalition maintained that Anyim understands the peculiarity of the Nigerian system and has the capacity to provide solutions to the problems, asking for Nigerians’ support to enable him to lead the country.

He said: “On behalf of the members of the over 350 support group and partners scattered all over the world, who are driving the Greater Nigeria 2023 Project for Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim’s Presidential Campaign. I am immensely delighted to address you on our mission to the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party today.

“We are here to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the PDP presidential primary election for Sen Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON.

“We did not obtain the forms on behalf of Sen Anyim, we purchased the forms for Sen. Anyim to demonstrate our unshaken confidence in his capacity and suitability to lead Nigeria at this point in our history.

“Some of us here today are not practising politicians, but we have decided to take interest and play active roles in the processes leading to the election of the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Nigeria, our dear country, is passing through very difficult times.

“The events of the last few weeks and the bitter experiences ordinary citizens have been subjected to have terribly shaken the confidence and faith of Nigerians in the ability and commitment of the leadership of this country to protect the lives and cater for the needs of Nigerians.

“If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak. We have, therefore, decided to throw our hats in the ring by getting directly involved in the process of choosing who will be the candidate of the PDP, the Party Nigerians are hanging their hopes on for a secure, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria come 29th of May 2023.

“In order to ensure we get it right this time, we have decided to lead other support groups and partners of Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim to purchase the forms for him to contest in the PDP presidential primary election.

“We took this step because we are convinced that Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, has the capacity, competence, experience, exposure, temperament and humility to provide the quality of leadership Nigeria needs now to pull our country back from the brinks.

“Sen Anyim understands Nigeria, the peculiar challenges we are presently facing and has the capacity to find solutions to those challenges.

“We are glad that he has offered to lead the charge to rebuild, reunite and reposition Nigeria. We, therefore, call on all Nigerians of goodwill to rise to the challenge and join hands together to ensure that Sen. Anyim wins the presidential primary of the PDP and ultimately becomes the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the 29th of May, 2023 by the special grace of God.”



