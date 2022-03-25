‘Surviving Without Sex As A Single Mum. It’s So Difficult’

I’m trying hard to live a life free from sin and sexual immorality and I am doing pretty well but of recent, my hormones/body have been raging and I am finding it difficult to cope.
It’s 18months I have been separated and there is no getting back together.
Were you ever in my situation, how did you overcome without involving in sex/masturbation?
I just need some words of encouragement.
Its really not easy and it has become some sort of distraction.
The reason I do not want to have a male friend is because of my fear for God.