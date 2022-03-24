Suspected IPOB Spy, Glory Okolie, Gets Freedom After 9 Months In Detention (Pix)

Suspected IPOB Spy, Glory Okolie, Regains Freedom After Nine Months In Detention (Photos)

Glory Okolie, the lady accused of being a spy for the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra has been set free from police custody, IGBERETV reports.

Okolie, 21, who spent nine months in prison was released after perfecting her bail conditions.

Okolie was detained by the Police Intelligence Response Team unit of the Nigeria Police in Imo state, since June 17, 2021.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted bail to Gloria Okolie in the sum of N10million with two sureties.

Ruling on the bail application, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo admitted her to bail with sureties one of whom must be at least a level-14 Civil Servant while the other must own landed property and must have lived at the present address for at least 2 years.

Okolie who was accused of an offence bordering on terrorism was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly being friends with a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

She was later transferred to Abuja.

While reacting to the bail conditions, her lawyers, Ihensekhien Samuel commended the judge for admitting her to bail though the terms were stringent but they would apply for variation in due course.

Samuel wrote on Facebook;

“#free glory okolie is finally out..Help us thank God….”

