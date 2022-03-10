Suspected Ritualists Caught Packing A Lady’s Urine (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLe3Sa3PlY8

Video of two suspected ritualists is trending on Twitter and Tiktok after suspected they were caught packing the urine of a lady from the floor.

One of them claimed he threw it away after packing it.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...